Royal Bank of Canada Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $806.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $787.00 to $806.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $745.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $742.73 and a 200-day moving average of $722.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

