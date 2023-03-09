Royal Bank of Canada Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $806.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $787.00 to $806.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $745.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $742.73 and a 200-day moving average of $722.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.