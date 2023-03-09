Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.20. 28,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 29,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Rumble Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUMBW. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Rumble by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 852,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the period.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

