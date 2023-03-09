RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.66 on Thursday. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

