Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 700,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,455. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

