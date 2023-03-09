Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $132,812.75 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.72. 7,059,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

