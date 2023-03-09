Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.89 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $13,080.17 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00066696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00092600 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00056561 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00523081 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,494.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

