Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Trading Up 1%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.02. 42,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 82,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLNA. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

