Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.56

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and traded as high as $23.01. Seven & i shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 23,440 shares trading hands.

Seven & i Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.