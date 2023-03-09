Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Barclays increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SHLS stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 6,698,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,786,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after buying an additional 808,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 711,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
