Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 0.85. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

