Short Interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Decreases By 5.3%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Bank of America started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.4 %

FREY stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 233,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.