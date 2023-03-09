Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

