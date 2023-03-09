SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 7.1% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SCBGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SIG Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SIG Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading

