SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC SIGCY opened at C$22.35 on Monday. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.55.
SIG Group Company Profile
