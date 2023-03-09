SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SIGCY opened at C$22.35 on Monday. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.55.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

