SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SIGCY opened at C$22.35 on Monday. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.55.

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also

The Fly logo

