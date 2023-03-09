Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35 and traded as low as C$4.21. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 214,826 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$722.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of C$79.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3212209 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,973.68. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

