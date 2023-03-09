Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Soligenix shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 14,954 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

