Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Given New $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 253.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
