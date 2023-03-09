Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Plans Dividend of GBX 109.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.32) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 3.9 %

SPX opened at £114.10 ($137.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,794.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.32) and a fifty-two week high of £140.42 ($168.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of £115.87 and a 200-day moving average of £110.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($149.11) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £120.68 ($145.11).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

