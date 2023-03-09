Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.22. 170,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 110,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66. The firm has a market cap of C$840.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.30.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
