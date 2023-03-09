Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.22. 170,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 110,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66. The firm has a market cap of C$840.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.