Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 46,799 shares traded.

Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Star Gold

(Get Rating)

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.