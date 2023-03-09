Starname Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,420.07 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 130.5% against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $1.20 million and $10,420.07 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

