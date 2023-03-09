Status (SNT) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $97.16 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00037075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00222625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.32 or 0.99973907 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,295,293 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,951,295,292.724523 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02462402 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,739,711.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

