Stephen Furlong Sells 11,079 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $50,852.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephen Furlong sold 12,403 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $69,208.74.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $33,448.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 779,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Neuronetics by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 439,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

