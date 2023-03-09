Stephens Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $47.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

