Steven Henry Gunby Sells 1,415 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $260,218.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,804,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $180.68 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $165.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $59,519,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 169.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.