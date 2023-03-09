StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.8 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.26. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

