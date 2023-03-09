StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

