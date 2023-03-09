StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.33.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.