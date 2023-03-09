Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.91. 309,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,294. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

