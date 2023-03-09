Strong (STRONG) Trading 80.4% Higher Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Strong has traded 80.4% higher against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $1.36 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $12.99 or 0.00060064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

