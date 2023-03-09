Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert W. Duggan Purchases 376,489,880 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

