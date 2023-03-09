Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$6.40. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 21,530 shares changing hands.
Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price target on Supremex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30.
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
