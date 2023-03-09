Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$6.40. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 21,530 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price target on Supremex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Supremex Increases Dividend

Supremex Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

(Get Rating)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.