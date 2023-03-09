Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.49

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $26.25. Swiss Re shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 19,218 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

