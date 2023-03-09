Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 2,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

