Symbol (XYM) Market Cap Hits $189.70 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $189.70 million and approximately $642,742.35 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

