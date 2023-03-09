Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 4.9%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. 167,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 82,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Syrah Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

