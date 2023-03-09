TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.11

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.11 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 148.40 ($1.78). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.74), with a volume of 38,931 shares changing hands.

TClarke Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.14.

TClarke Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,380.95%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

