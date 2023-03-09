Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

