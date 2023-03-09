Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

TELDF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

