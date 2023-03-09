Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
TEI stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.