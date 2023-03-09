Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

TEI stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

