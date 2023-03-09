Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance
GIM opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
