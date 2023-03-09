Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 438.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at $24,065,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,754,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,539,444. Company insiders own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 555,928 shares during the last quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

