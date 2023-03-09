Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 438.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance
Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaya Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 555,928 shares during the last quarter.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.