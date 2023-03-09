The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.75. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 13,111 shares.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.