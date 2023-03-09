The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $19.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 701,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $986.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

