The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 4.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 40,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 489,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.86. 1,086,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $304.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

