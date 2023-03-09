The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 1,927,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,010. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

