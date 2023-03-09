The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Marcus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $493.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

