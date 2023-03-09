The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 75,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 391.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 580,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,221,000 after acquiring an additional 462,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 306,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,127. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.