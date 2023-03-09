THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $88.44 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 356.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

