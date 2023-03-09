Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 222,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

