Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 11346116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.